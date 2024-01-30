Alleged wife killer, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, expected to go on trial in May

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) North West spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said the North West division of the High Court, sitting in the Klerksdorp Regional Court, set the dates for trial after both the State and Kula's legal team confirmed their readiness to proceed to trial. Kula was arrested after Mohlomi's body was found in their home on November 27, after an apparent robbery. Mohlomi suffered a stab wound to her back. However, the object used to stab her was not found.

Mamothame said the matter was reported by the medical facility Kula took her to for treatment. “Kula told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred. Following thorough investigations by the police, he was linked to the alleged murder and was arrested on January 20, 2023, and charged with murder,” Mamothame said. He said Kula also faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, contravention of the Domestic Violence Act, making false statements and affidavits, and conspiracy with any other person to aid or procure the commission of murder.