Murder case against ANC MP Sibusiso Kula postponed for Director of Public Prosecutions to decide on transfer of case to high court

The Orkney Magistrate’s Court postponed the case against Sibusiso Kula, 34, to October 13, 2023, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to decide on the transfer of the case to the high court, owing to its serious nature. He is facing charges of murdering his wife, who was found dead at their home in Orkney, North West, in November last year.

Kula’s attorney argued against a further postponement, citing unreasonable delay by the state; however, the state indicated that previous postponements were the result of incomplete investigations. "Investigations have been completed, and the state is ready to act on the awaited instruction from the DPP," NPA regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said. "Kula was also provided with a list of witnesses, as was instructed by the high court when granting him bail," Mamothame said.

Kula is currently out on R50,000 bail, granted by the High Court of South Africa, North West Division, following his appeal on the Orkney Magistrate’s Court decision to deny him bail. "He was ordered to surrender his passports, report twice a day at the nearest police station, provide the investigating officer with his work itinerary, report to the investigating officer if he must move outside his residential jurisdiction, and have no direct or indirect contact with his children. "His bid to have the case struck off the roll was previously rejected by the court," Mamothame said.

Mamothame added that police reports revealed that Kula’s wife, Jennifer Mohlomi, was found murdered on November 22, 2022, in what seemed like a robbery. "She was found with a stab wound on her back, but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered. "The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by the accused to receive medical attention," Mamothame said.