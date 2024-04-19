Anwar ‘Dogg’ Khan granted bail in Fort Hare corruption case

Anwar 'Dogg' Khan has been granted R200,000 bail. Khan, along with several others are linked to an ongoing investigation into corruption at the University of Fort Hare (UFH). The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Khan was granted bail at the Alice Magistrate's Court with strict condition.

"They include that he must report to the police station daily, surrender his passport and not contact with a co-accused, Terrence Joubert in any way," the NPA's Luxolo Tyali said. Joubert was denied bail. Tyali explained that the court agreed with the prosecution and found that there was a high probability that he may interfere with investigations in that he refused to grant the investigating officer access to one of his two cellphones.

"The court also noted that he attempted to mislead the court when he claimed that he had voluntarily left the NPA, while he had been dismissed," Tyali added. The NPA said one of the accused, Isaac Plaatjies, has since abandoned bail, and should he decide to still apply for bail, the state will oppose his application. The other co-accused; Sarga Burger, Gosain van der Haar, Anna Smith, Paul Tladi, Lucrecia Davids, Mbulelo Gingcana, Nkateko Mawila, Nozuko Mabombo, Thamsanqa Sonjica, Craig Retief, Bradley Conradie, Justin King and Nthabiseng Makhoba have been each released on R50,000 bail, and have to report to their respective closest police stations every Wednesday and surrender their passports.

According to the NPA, the accused were arrested over the Easter Weekend by the police national task team investigating criminality at UFH, which has resulted in murders and attempted murders. "The 21, nine of whom were UFH employees, and the rest being service providers and their companies, are accused of having colluded in giving each other tender contracts at the university in return for gratifications. The total amount of funds paid by UFH to the service providers is more than R172 million, with the bulk of it allegedly finding its way to the pockets of the accused university employees. The conclusion of these tenders was allegedly preceded by violent acts at UFH," the NPA said.