Bail application for AKA, Tibz murder accused resumes in Durban court

The bail application for five of the seven men accused of killing Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, resumes in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday. The court is expected to hear the responding affidavits of accused two, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, and four, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, in the matter.

Gwabeni is accused of receiving monies from Durban businessman, Sydney Mfunda Gcaba, and then paying the remaining accused. The family has however distanced themselves from the allegations. The suspects, Mkhwanazi; Lindani Zenzele Ndimande; Siyanda Eddie Myeza; Gwabeni; and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, five counts of attempted murder and money laundering. At last week's appearance, Mkhwanazi accused investigating officer, Detective Bob Pillay, of misleading the court by falsely linking him to the murders. He added that he intended to charge the officer with perjury. Mkhwananzi further denied that he was in possession of a firearm.

He said the gun found in his possession was a licensed firearm and belonged to the security company that he worked for. He slammed Pillay’s accusations against him as “choreographed allegations”. Mkhwanazi added that Pillay defeated the ends of justice.

The men have all denied any involvement in the murders. They have further stated that the State’s case against them is weak. Meanwhile, two more suspects; Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, who were linked to the murders and arrested in Eswatini in February, are due back in the Manzini Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Last month, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola transmitted a request by South Africa for the extradition of the brothers from the Kingdom. AKA and Tibz were killed while leaving a restaurant in Florida Road, in Durban, in February last year.