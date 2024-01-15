Bloody weekend in Cape Town as seven gunned down in one day

Police in Cape Town had their hands full as several shooting incidents resulted in the death of seven people in different areas across the city. A total of seven murders and 12 attempted murders have been recorded by police on Saturday, January 13.

Just after 7pm in Wesbank, a woman was gunned down in Bethel Street. Police said the motive for the shooting was gang-related. Seven people were shot and killed in Cape Town on Saturday. Photo: supplied “Mfuleni police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident on January 13, at 7.25pm in Bethel Street, Wesbank, where an adult female was shot and fatally wounded,” police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said.

“Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. The deceased was shot in the neck and died on the scene The suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested. The motive is gang-related.” Less than 30 minutes later, police in Khayelitsha responded to a mass shooting in Albertina Sisulu Drive in Makhaya at 7.50pm. Four men, aged between 30 and 40, were gunned down by unknown suspects.

Two other men were also injured during the same incident and are being treated in hospital. The suspects fled the scene and are being pursued by police. The motive for the mass murder case is yet to be determined. Later that evening at 10.45pm seven people were shot in Hanover Park.

Van Wyk said Philippi police were investigating a double murder and five counts of attempted murder after the shooting incident in Johndown Walk. “Two males, aged 19 and 41, were shot and fatally wounded and five others, aged between 18 and 44, shot and injured. The injured victims were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. The suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested. The motive is gang-related,” Van Wyk said. In Mitchells Plain, police are investigating five counts of attempted murder after a shooting incident in Wemmershoek Street in Tafelsig.