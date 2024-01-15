Man charged with kidnapping 8-year-old boy

Cape Town - A man is expected to make his second court appearance in connection with the kidnapping of an 8-year-old boy. Lukhololwam Mkontwana was taken as he was playing with his friends on September 23, 2002, near his Nyanga home.

The suspect allegedly called his mom, Noxolo, and demanded a ransom of R100000 for his safe return. She could only afford to pay R1 000 but she never heard from the captors again. Three days later the body of the Grade 2 pupil was found near iSiqalo informal settlement, wrapped with tape around his face, from just above the eyes to the chin, with his hands and feet bound.

Noxolo was in a taxi travelling home when she received a call from the alleged abductors telling her they had Lukhololwam with them. The boy was playing near his Nyanga home when it is understood that a black car stopped and two men lured him in. “It was after 5.30pm when I got the call. The person on the other side asked me if I knew what kidnapping is. I said I don’t understand anything about kidnapping,” Noxolo said.

“They then told me that they took my son. I got shocked and called my cousin and asked where my son was. He said he wasn’t at home. “I called my mom and she confirmed that Lukhololwam was gone. I called them back after finding out my son was not at home. They told me not to call them again and wait for instructions. “They sent me a text message which demanded a ransom of R100 000 but I only sent R1 000.”

More than a year later the police arrested a 31-year-old man on January 4. This is where the body of 8-year-old Lukhololwam Mkontwana was found bound with tape near iSiqalo informal settlement. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “This office can confirm that a 31-year-old suspect was arrested and appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on January 8. The next court date is on Tuesday. The suspect has been charged with the kidnapping, and not on the murder case as there are still other suspects outstanding.” Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) secretary Dumisani Qwebe said the arrest has given them hope that Lukhololwam will get the justice he deserves.