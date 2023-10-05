Businessman Ben Gumbi's alleged killer denied bail

Sibongiseni Ngubane, accused of killing prominent North West businessman Ben Gumbi, was denied bail at the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Ngubane is facing a premeditated murder charge for the death of Gumbi.

A spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the North West division, Henry Mamothame, said the State argued strongly against the granting of bail after consulting with the investigating officer, Colonel Patrick Murungwa. "The State prosecutor, Faith Mogaki, argued that the state has a strong case against the accused. In her corroboration, she indicated that the accused's fingerprints were discovered on the vehicle that was used in the commission of the crime, and further that he was identified by witnesses in an identity parade." The State further argued that Ngubane voluntarily pointed out the scene as well as confessed.

Ngubane had told the court that the police beat him up to confess. The 33-year-old took the stand on Monday to testify in his bail bid. He told the court he was an e-hailing taxi driver and would suffer income if he was not released on bail. He further testified that his life would not be in danger should bail be granted. He said he was paid R15,000 to transport people to Rustenburg.

"Magistrate Tshenolo Mekgwe agreed with the State and denied Ngubane bail," Mamothame said. North West police said Ngubane was arrested by members of a multi-disciplinary team, which was established after the ruthless murder of Ben Gumbi. He was arrested on September 12 in Germiston after attending a court case in which he is facing a charge of armed robbery. He is out on R3,000 bail in this case.

He also has a pending case of possession of a firearm and ammunition in Alberton, where he was granted R1,000 bail. Gumbi, 49, of Ledig, near the Sun City Resort, was gunned down by two men outside a popular coffee shop in the Rustenburg Central Business District on August 23. In closed-circuit television footage circulated on social media platforms, two gunmen approached him from behind while he was looking at his cellphone in front of the coffee shop.

The gunman approaching on the left fired several shots in his head at close range. As he fell down, the gunman on his right hand fired one more shot before they fled. They left him lying in a pool of blood, his cellphone lying next to him.

The suspects led the scene with a blue Volkswagen Polo car, which was found a few minutes after the incident, abandoned at the corner of Helen Joseph and Lourie Streets. The car was confirmed to have been stolen, and the number plates that were on the car were false. Police investigations are still under way to track down three others who are still at large.