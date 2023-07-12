Busted! SAPS typist nabbed with 120 different bank cards belonging to 'clients'

A police data typist was arrested on Wednesday for operating as a loan shark after he was allegedly found with 120 different bank cards belonging to his ‘’clients’’ in Hazyview, Mpumalanga. Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the 52-year-old suspect was arrested after information was received regarding a SAPS member operating an unregistered business.

‘’A search warrant was obtained and executed. During the search the member was found in possession of 120 different bank cards belonging to victims who came and lent money against interest payable,’’ said Sekgotodi. Sekgotodi added that the suspect was arrested and charged with fraud. The suspect is expected to appear at the Hazyview Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Jacobus Gerber appealed to members of the public to refrain from borrowing money from unregistered businesses. “These businesses are not regulated and do not pay revenue on their earnings. They also exploit the vulnerable by charging high-interest rates on loans granted and illegally taking possession of bankcards belonging to the clients,’’ he said. Last week, a 19-year-old Limpopo teenager appeared at the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court after R1,6 million in cash was found at his home.

The neighbours of Nedzanani Vhugala Thivhilaeli are said to have tipped off the police about the money stashed in plastic bags at his home. Thivhilaeli is facing charges of money laundering. It is unclear where the money came from. Police believe there could be more stashed in other places.