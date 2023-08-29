Case against Zambian national accused of stealing R5 million from construction company is set for trial

A fraud and money laundering case against a Zambian national and his co-accused who allegedly stole R5 millions from a construction company has been postponed for consultations and trial. The Rustenburg Magistrate's Court postponed the case against Evan Mutale, 44, a Zambian national, and Dineo Precious Powane to August 31, 2023, for consultations and trial.

Powane is facing charges of money laundering, while Mutale is facing 49 charges of fraud and one of money laundering after his arrest by the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Provincial Commercial Crime Unit on April 12, 2023, in Rustenburg. Mutale was charged with stealing over R5 million from Jaira Constructions and Projects, where he was employed as an accountant, responsible for managing accounts, payroll and loading payments. Powane was granted R3,000 bail, while Mutale is out on R10,000 bail.

It is alleged that between September 2019 and November 2020, Mutale fraudulently transferred money into an account belonging to Powane, who has no links to the company, but is known to him. "These transactions were allegedly done under the pretence of paying a service provider for services rendered to the company," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said. "In the process, he deceived his supervisor to make final authorisations for money to be transferred into Powane’s bank account," Mamothame said.