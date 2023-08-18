City of Cape Town puts up R1.35 million reward for LEAP officer killed during taxi strike

The City of Cape Town has increased the reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer who was killed during the taxi violence. Officer Zamikhaya Kwinana, 32, was shot and killed on Friday, August 4, while on patrol in a marked Law Enforcement vehicle driving in Nyanga just after 8pm.

The vehicle came under heavy gunfire. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, said Kwinana was a passenger in the vehicle, and when his colleagues realised he had been hit, they sped off to Heideveld Day Hospital. But Kwinana was declared dead on arrival.

He had sustained gunshot wounds to his head. At the time, provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie mentioned the possibility that the attack was related to the ongoing Santaco taxi strike cannot be ruled out. "The City of Cape Town is taking decisive action to ensure that justice is served by announcing a substantial increase in the reward for information that directly leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for this heinous act.

"The reward has been elevated to an unprecedented sum of R1.35 million. "In a remarkable display of solidarity with our officers, several benefactors approached the City requesting to pledge additional amounts to the reward already offered. This has permitted us to increase the reward to an unprecedented amount not previously possible," Smith said. The City called on anyone with information related to the attack on Kwinana to report it to the City’s toll-free tip-off line so the perpetrators can be brought to book.

"Let us unite as a community, resolute in our stand against crime and violence, as we seek justice for Officer Kwinana and his family," Smith said. The toll-free number is 0800 110077. [email protected]