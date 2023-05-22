Off-duty Leap officer killed along with his brother in Crossroads

Cape Town - Mystery surrounds the death of an off-duty Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officer who was gunned down with his brother. The shooting happened on Thursday afternoon as Siphelo Magwa, 25, was sitting in a car in Crossroads.

According to Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC, Reagen Allen, the officer and his brother and one other occupant of the vehicle were attacked by three men. “The Western Cape Government and City of Cape Town are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the attack on an officer attached to Leap. “Siphelo Magwa, who was off duty at the time of the incident, worked as a Leap officer and was attached to the unit in Mitchells Plain.

“Preliminary reports suggest that he was sitting in a vehicle with his brother and one other person. “Three men approached the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at them. Officer Magwa, his brother and the third person died on the scene.” Allen stated the City’s safety and security investigation Unit was assisting the SAPS with an investigation into the incident.

“I have spoken to the family to convey my deepest and heartfelt condolences. My thoughts are also with officer Magwa’s friends and colleagues. “It is unacceptable that officer Magwa had to lose his life in such a horrific manner and at such a young age. I am deeply angered by the audacity of these criminals. “Their actions are barbaric, and I condemn this incident in the strongest possible terms. I urge anyone with information to contact all law-enforcement agencies, so that those who committed this heinous crime can immediately be arrested and prosecuted. No stone should be left unturned …”

Slain LEAP officer Siphelo Magwa was with his brother when they came under attack in Crossroads on Thursday afternoon. Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said: “This brazen attack is one that cuts deep upon the family of Cape Town’s safety and security directorate. I can assure the family that we will unite as a directorate and combine all and every possible resource to bring these killers to justice. “To the family within our directorate, an injury to one is an injury to all. Our members across the directorate have previously united in their commitment to making our City a safer place, but we must now unite in bringing to justice those that threaten our commitment to the cause.” Nyanga CPF secretary Dumisani Qwebe urged the police to fast-track the investigation.

“We condemn these kinds of killings, Nyanga has been quiet, we don’t know what the motive of the murder is and we hope the police will make an arrest soon.” Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed Nyanga police responded to a murder scene in Sonwabile Drive Old Crossroads on Thursday around 2.15pm where the bodies of three male victims were discovered. “Information gathered on the scene would suggest that one of the victims came to visit his two friends, and while they were sitting inside his VW Polo, suspects opened fire at them, fatally wounding all three.