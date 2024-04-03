Close relatives remanded in custody after brutal murder of ‘dedicated’ CPF patroller, aged 83

Two suspects, aged 22 and 32, appeared before the Giyani Magistrate's Court in connection with the brutal murder of their “close” 83-year-old relative. The murdered man was one of the community policing forum (CPF) patrollers in the Limpopo community.

The case against the two murder-accused was postponed to Tuesday next week, for formal bail application and further police investigation. “The victim was brutally murdered shortly after completing his duties in the early hours of Thursday, March 28, at Shamfana village,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said. “According to preliminary reports, the elderly man was on his way home from fulfilling his responsibilities as a vigilant CPF member when he was ambushed and fatally attacked. Police and emergency medical services were called to the scene where they found the victim's body lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.”

The octogenarian was certified dead at the scene. A preliminary police investigation was conducted, and “all the evidence” pointed to the two close relatives, said Ledwaba. “All the items taken from the deceased were recovered, leading to the arrest of the 22-year-old suspect, who was charged with murder and his immediate relative, aged 32, was charged with defeating the ends of justice.”

