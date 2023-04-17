Pretoria - A municipal officer in Mbombela has been remanded in custody after appearing at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court for allegedly shooting and killing a traffic law enforcement officer who was in bed with his wife at a lodge. Abednigo Desmond Mbuyane, 38, appeared in court on Monday after he allegedly killed traffic law enforcement officer, Thamsanqa Nkosi, 34, at Kwanyoni Lodge in Nelspruit.

Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the murder happened on Saturday. “It was reported that on Saturday, 15 April, 2023, a provincial traffic official and a lady friend booked in at Kwanyoni Lodge on the N4, about 15km out of Nelspruit. “While they were in the chalet, the female’s husband emerged and kicked open the door. There was an altercation as a broken beer bottle was found.

“It is further alleged that the traffic official ran out of the chalet and the husband followed him as he fired shots. “The victim was shot twice and succumbed to his injuries,” Sekgotodi said. The woman was not harmed.

“The team took initiatives to phone the suspect (the husband) who handed himself over at SAPS Nelspruit. “His official firearm, which was used during the commission of crime, was seized,” she said. Mbuyane is expected back in court on April 21 for a bail application.