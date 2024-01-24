Cops and private security companies take down one of Durban’s most notorious suspects

A 31-year-old man, linked to the murder of a policeman's son in November last year, was arrested. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the arrest came after a sting operation by a multidisciplinary team.

“The suspect was arrested in Durban's Point area following a high speed chase. The man was eventually outsmarted and ran out of space to run to and was arrested,” Netshiunda said. Police searched the man's vehicle and recovered two pistols and 32 rounds of ammunition. It is believed that teams further searched the man's upmarket apartment in North Beach, believed to have been used as a safe house from where he reportedly conducted hits.

Netshiunda said investigations led officers to the suspect's home in Chippendale Road in Newlands West, where they recovered a further four rifles and 120 rounds of ammunition, hidden under the bed. “The investigating team were led to the suspect's mother's house in KwaMashu, which was guarded by security guards. The men abandoned their two rifles and fled the scene,” Netshiunda said. It is alleged that the suspect owned a security company, which employed six guards. It is further alleged that the suspect’s employees are linked to political hits, taxi hits and gang and drug-related hits.

Netshiunda said the man appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of failure to safeguard firearms. “He was remanded in custody and will be back in the dock on January 26. The suspect was wanted in connection with a murder case in which the son of a police officer was gunned down on Mfolozi Road at C Section in KwaMashu on November 25,” Netshiunda said. He said the recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of crimes in the province or elsewhere in the country.