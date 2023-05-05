Cops seize dagga valued at R220K in two separate drug busts; one in Vrede, the other at the Eswatini border

Cape Town – The Thabo Mofutsanyana District Task Team arrested a suspect from Thembalihle near Vrede with dagga estimated at street value of R170 000 and seized a large amount of cash. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, said that on Thursday, the Crime Combating Unit from the district was patrolling Thembalihle in Vrede when they pounced on suspicious young men smoking dagga.

“They were interrogated and led the team to a certain house in Thembalihle. The team arrived at the identified house and found dagga with an estimated street value of R170 000 and an undisclosed amount of cash,” Mophiring said. He added that the suspect, aged 40, has been charged and is expected to appear before the Vrede Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of dealing in dagga. In another incident, a 60-year-old woman who hitch-hiked from eSwatini to South Africa was caught with dagga in her luggage with an estimated street value of R52 920.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 60-year-old woman was caught on Monday at the border, trying to enter South Africa. “They allegedly went straight to Mananga port of entry. It is alleged that after passing through the first control check point, they had to undergo the same process. On the South African side were members from the South African Revenue Service who found the dagga. “Preliminary investigation indicated that the dagga belonged to the woman,” said Mohlala.