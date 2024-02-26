Criminals escape as cops intercept Ford Ranger Raptor stolen in Gauteng at Waverley border with eSwatini

A Ford Ranger Raptor, which was stolen in Gauteng, was recovered by police in Mpumalanga while heading towards the Waverley port of entry — a small border crossing between South Africa and neighbouring eSwatini. The top-of-the-range Ford Ranger double cable was recovered on Friday, following a tip-off, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

“A tip-off from a whistle blower yields positive results as police in Waverley port of entry successfully recovered a reported stolen vehicle, a white Ford Ranger Raptor on Friday, February 23,” Nkosi said. “Police were busy with their normal patrol duties when they received information about the vehicle that was reported stolen in Douglasdale, Gauteng province this month and was heading to the borderline separating South Africa and the Kingdom of eSwatini.” Police in Mpumalanga have recovered a Ford Ranger Raptor stolen in Gauteng earlier this month, while it was heading to Waverly border post with eSwatini. Picture: SAPS After receiving the tip-off, police quickly operationalised the information, and all escape routes were closely monitored.

However, when the people travelling in the Ford Ranger noticed the police, they alighted from the double cab vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the vehicle unattended. Police said the actual number of fugitives who escaped from the Ford Ranger Raptor is unknown. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the recovered vehicle matched the description of the one that was reported stolen, even though it was already fitted with false registration plates,” said Nkosi.

The double cab Ford Ranger was seized by police for further investigation. Last year, alert police officers at the Oshoek border also confiscated a suspected stolen Porsche Cayenne GTS SUV with Gauteng province registration plates, which was allegedly being driven by an eSwatini woman into the neighbouring country. At the time, police said the vehicle was reported stolen in Klerksdorp.

Last year, police at Oshoek border intercepted a Porsche Cayenne GTS SUV reported stolen in Gauteng from a woman driving it to eSwatini. Photo: SAPS There was suspicion by the police that the R600,000 SUV was purchased through the submission of fraudulent documents. “According to the report, members of the police were performing their duties in the border when a white Porsche with Gauteng registration number plates arrived, intending to cross over to the Kingdom of eSwatini,” Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said. “The SUV was being driven by a woman who is originally from the said neighbouring country,” he said.