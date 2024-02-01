DA turns to AfriForum's private prosecution unit in hopes of finding uMngeni councillor’s killers

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has roped in AfriForum's private prosecution unit in the hopes of tracking down the killers of uMngeni councillor, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu. Ndlovu was allegedly gunned down at his home last month. He held the position of Chief Whip of the uMngeni Municipal Council.

Previously, the party said it had set up a specialised task team to probe Ndlovu’s murder. The DA's Solly Malatsi said the task team will consist of experienced South African detectives with top investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Scotland Yard who have successfully brought the perpetrators of political assassinations to justice worldwide. Last week, senior members of the PPU, led by its head Advocate Gerri Nel, met with Ndlovu’s family and the executive of the uMngeni Local Municipality, and visited the scene of the crime.

Councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, the DA’s Chief Whip in Umgeni, was gunned down at his home in December. Picture: DA/Supplied “Several interviews revealed what appears to be a criminal scheme involving the unlawful sale of government land and illegal provision of services to occupants on the land,” said PPU communications manager, Barry Batemen.

“It is believed that Ndlovu’s objection to, and attempts to thwart the criminal enterprise from continuing, may have been the motive behind his assassination,” he said. “The PPU, which was appointed to lead the investigation on the ground in partnership with the independent task team as announced by the DA last year, will intensify its efforts to engage with the police and provide support to their efforts to bring those responsible for this murder to justice.” He added that the independent task team and PPU will endeavour to ensure that Ndlovu’s assassination does not turn into another unsolved political murder.