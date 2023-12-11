Democratic Alliance increases reward for info on KZN chief whip’s murder to R1 million

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is now offering a R1 million reward for information regarding the murder of one of its leaders in KwaZulu-Natal. DA uMngeni Chief Whip, Councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, was gunned down at his home in Mpophomeni in Howick on December 5. A specialised task team was set up to probe the murder.

In a statement on Friday, the DA's Solly Malatsi said the task team will consist of experienced South African detectives with top investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Scotland Yard who have successfully brought the perpetrators of political assassinations to justice worldwide. Ndlovu was laid to rest at the weekend. Addressing mourners at a packed community hall in Mpofana, the DA Chief Whip in the National Assembly, Siviwe Gwarube, consoled the Ndlovu children saying that they had gained a guardian angel.

Umngeni Municipality Mayor, Chris Pappas remembered Ndlovu as a man who always had a smile or a laugh to share with his colleagues. Speaking to EWN, Ndlovu's brother Sthembiso Ndlovu said they were living in fear. He said they were questioning the motive behind the murder and were hoping for justice for Ndlovu's murder.