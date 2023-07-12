Driver in Cape Town crash that claimed the lives of five children was ‘drunk’

The driver of the vehicle involved in an accident which claimed the lives of five children was granted bail in the Bluedowns Magistrate’s Court. Adriaan Hanse faces five counts of culpable homicide and a count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accident took place on Sunday night, along the R300 near Brackenfell when the driver of the Ford Bantam bakkie allegedly lost control of the vehicle and smashed into the barrier. The vehicle was found in an upright position. At the time, ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring said several others were also injured during the accident.

“ER24 and other services arrived after 11pm to find a bakkie upright on the centre median. Several patients, including children, were seen scattered around,” he said at the time. “Medics assessed the patients and found that five children, aged between one and seven, had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead,” Meiring said. “Six other patients, including children, were assessed and found with injuries ranging from minor to critical.”

At the time of the accident, police arrested the driver for being under the influence of alcohol. On Tuesday, Hanse appeared in the Bluedowns Magistrate’s Court. The Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila said Hanse, his wife, and others were driving from Ceres.

“Adriaan Hanse appeared at the Bluedowns Magistrate’s Court charged with five counts of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol. This follows his arrest after a fatal accident near Brackenfell which took the lives of five children on Sunday evening,” Ntabazalila said. Hanse was granted bail. “The accused was granted R5,000 with conditions that he must not discuss the case with any of the witnesses.