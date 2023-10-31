Durban beachfront rape suspects kept in custody, victim’s car recovered

The two suspects charged with rape and theft of a motor vehicle relating to the beachfront incident last week, appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday and were remanded in custody, the South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed. The victim’s vehicle, which was also stolen, was recovered, KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said.

The incident took place early Friday morning on the Durban beachfront, near the Country Club area. “Two suspects appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court and they were remanded in custody. The stolen vehicle was recovered on Saturday, October 28,” Gwala said. IOL a spoke to the owner of Boss Security, Raz Ali, whose employee found the two men raping the victim, who is believed to be 35-years-old.

Ali said his security guard, Trenick Ngobe, saw the two men with the woman around 4.30am and approached them. “My guy was patrolling and came across this. He immediately made for these two guys. When they saw him they got up and started to run but he caught them and arrested them,” Ali said. The suspects, aged 28 and 40, were apprehended while Ngobe managed to flag down SAPS officers who were patrolling in a Quantum.

IOL has seen the statement written by the officer who was approached by Ngobe. The officer details finding the woman naked from the waist down, in a frantic state and she cried when they asked her to stand up. She was found in a bush on the sand dunes.