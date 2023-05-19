Independent Online
Friday, May 19, 2023

Durban father shot dead in home, wife allegedly kidnapped

Murder investigation under way after Durban man was shot and killed.

Published 1h ago

Durban - A 42-year-old Hillcrest father was shot dead in his home in the early hours of yesterday (Friday) morning.

The incident took place at around 3.30am at a complex in Stockville Road in Gillitts.

According to an incident report, the deceased had been completing paperwork in his dining room when he came under fire.

It is alleged the stepson heard his father screaming and then he heard several gunshots.

The son is alleged to have hid in a wardrobe in one of the bedrooms.

It is further alleged, he then heard the domestic worker shouting at him that the suspects who shot his father had kidnapped his mother as well.

An hour later, the mother returned home with the police.

It is alleged that the wife was kidnapped by three suspects who dumped her on the side of the road in Kwadabeka.

She apparently sought help from a resident who took her to the local police station.

It appears that nothing was taken from the house during the robbery.

The father sustained three gunshot wounds and was declared dead on scene.

In another shooting incident this week, a Durban man who allegedly shot his wife outside a primary school will spend the weekend behind bars.

The 63-year-old is alleged to have run over his wife and then shot at her.

He will apply for bail next week.

IOL

SAPSNPADurbanCrime and courtsMurderKidnappingShooting

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj
