Durban police officer killed after gunmen storm his Avoca Hills home

An off duty police officer was shot dead in his home in Avoca, north of the Durban city centre, on Thursday. It is alleged that the cop had been at his home in Quarry Heights when armed suspects entered his home. He sustained three gunshot wounds.

Medi Response spokesperson, Kimberly Liell-Cock, said when emergency teams arrived at the scene, they found that the officer had been shot in the chest and abdomen. "The officer had unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on scene," she said. It is unclear if it was a home robbery or a hit on the police officer.

Earlier this week, two Northern Cape police officers were killed in a shooting with a hijack suspect. Constable Okaetse Mandindi (35) and Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo (45) were shot dead, allegedly by a suspect who managed to overpower them and take hold of their R5 rifle. The accused, Daniel Wilfred Alberts, 38, appeared in the Kimberley Regional Court on Thursday and has abandoned his bail application. Provincial NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the accused will be sent for a psychiatric evaluation and the report will be provided to the court. The matter was adjourned to October 5.

According to the SAPS Ministry, 31 police officers were killed on and off duty between April and June 2023. This has prompted SAPS management to revisit the training of police officers at SAPS training colleges. The Police Ministry has welcomed the commitment made by Commissioner Masemola, to upskill the tactical and street survival training at all police colleges. This process will run parallel with the improvement in the safety awareness programs of operational officers, within the service.