Eastern Cape police arrest two suspects linked to Stutterheim farm attack

Eastern Cape police have arrested two men following an armed robbery on a farm in Stutterheim. It alleged that a group of people entered the farm, pretending to be customers.

Magma Security's Shaheen Suleiman said the suspects, one woman and six men, approached a farm worker and said they wanted to buy sheep. "The farm worker called the farmer who told the group that he does not sell sheep. One of the men shot the farmer twice. The group then went into the farm house and stole a 9mm pistol and a hunting rifle," he said. The suspects also entered the farmer's son's house, where they took a pellet gun and assaulted a domestic worker before locking her in a room and fleeing.

Suleiman said the worker managed to escape and alert the farm manager. The suspects fled in a Ford Ranger. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the suspects lost control of their getaway vehicle, causing it to roll several times.

"Two of the eight suspects were arrested not far from the accident. The getaway vehicle was also recovered," he said. Nkohli said a case of attempted murder as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances was opened for further investigation. The two suspects aged 36 and 40 years old are due to appear in court soon. Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the other suspects to contact the investigating team on 082 441 9296. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.