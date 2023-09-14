Eastern Cape police positively link alleged serial rapist to 14 cases through DNA

Eastern Cape police linked, through DNA, an alleged serial rapist to 14 rape cases between Tsolo and Msobomvu in Butterworth. An extensive investigation by the Provincial Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit has managed to link a 30-year-old man through DNA to at least 14 rape cases between Tsolo and Msobomvu in Butterworth, and some of the cases date back to 2016.

On Wednesday, the suspect briefly appeared in the Tsolo Magistrate’s Court, facing 30 charges ranging from rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping, and was remanded in custody until his next court date on September 27, 2023, for a bail application. "The accused was positively linked through DNA profiling in a series of rape cases that occurred between Tsolo and Butterworth," said Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, a police spokesperson. "It is alleged that the suspect was mostly targeting people who were walking at night, either from work or as students, on their way to their residences.

'Some of the cases were opened as early as 2016, and his victims’ ages were between 15 and 39," Nkohli said. Nkohli further added that the accused is expected to be transferred to Butterworth, where he is to face similar charges on September 20, 2023. Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, applauded the leading investigating officer, Warrant Officer Lulama Luhadi from FCS Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation (SECI), for his sterling work.