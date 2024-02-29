Eskom employee dismissed for stealing hydraulic oil

An employee at Eskom's Tutuka power station faced severe repercussions for his involvement in theft from the ailing power utility. According to a media statement released by Eskom on Thursday, Karabo Twala was found guilty of stealing a total of five 210-litre containers of hydraulic oil. He was subsequently dismissed from his position at Eskom on February 22.

This verdict followed his prior conviction and sentencing by the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on related criminal charges. Acting general manager for Security at Eskom, Botse Sikhwitshi, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of Twala's disciplinary hearing, emphasising Eskom's stance against dishonesty within its workforce. "We welcome the outcome of the disciplinary hearing. Eskom has zero tolerance for acts of dishonesty and will ensure that employees who are involved in such acts are dealt with harshly.

“This incident underscores Eskom's commitment to upholding integrity and accountability within its operations. Furthermore, it serves as a warning to employees tempted to engage in illicit activities that such behaviour will not be tolerated,“ Sikhwitshi stated. As Eskom continues its efforts to maintain the integrity of its operations, the dismissal of Twala serves as a clear message that unethical behaviour will be met with severe consequences. This comes as this month saw the arrests of several other Eskom employees.

Earlier in February, an Eskom employee, Nontuthubo Surprise Mahweliri, 44, and three alleged accomplices appeared before the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering. Around mid-February, a safety risk manager at Eskom, Thandi Ruth Magagula, was also arrested by the Hawks on the same charges. Magagula was later released on R10,000 bail.