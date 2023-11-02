Independent Online
eSwatini national arrested for attempting to smuggle dagga into South Africa

The dagga was found in this car’s spare wheel. Picture: SAPS

Published 1h ago

Share

A 41-year-old man from eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland, has been arrested by members of the Mpumalanga police for alleged dealing in dagga.

The police’s Operation Shanela resulted in the arrest of Majahakangwane Sifundza when he allegedly attempted to smuggle dagga into South Africa via the Port of Entry in Mahamba on Monday, October 30.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said police were conducting their duties when a black VW Golf with registration number plates from eSwatini emerged and approached the search bay.

“It was during this time that police became suspicious after sensing a dagga smell from the spare wheel in the boot of the car. Six black plastic bags containing dagga were discovered, weighing about 1,630 kilograms with an estimated street value of about R6,846,” Mdhluli said.

The dagga was found in the spare wheel of a car heading into South Africa. Picture: SAPS

Sifundza was subsequently arrested and charged for dealing in dagga.

He appeared in the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The matter against him has been postponed until November 8 for a formal bail application.

Sifundza has been remanded in custody.

Police management in Mpumalanga lauded the team for their hard work and said officers will continue with the operations to fight crime, and they will leave no stone unturned.

[email protected]

IOL

