PICS: Caught in the act — three bust for counterfeit passports in Clanwilliam

Police in the Western Cape have arrested three people for allegedly counterfeiting passports. The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a swift response by members of the Clanwilliam Crime Prevention Unit led to the arrest of three foreign nationals.

The suspects, aged 26, 28, and 30, were charged with fraud during the early hours of Wednesday morning, November 1. “The members received information about fake passports that were made in Khayelitsha in Clanwilliam,” Twigg said. The suspects were arrested in Clanwilliam for counterfeiting passports. Picture: SAPS Clanwilliam is over 230 kilometres outside of Cape Town.

“The information was followed up and the members found the suspects busy forging passports at the identified address. The suspects were arrested on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering,” Twigg said. The suspects were arrested in Clanwilliam for counterfeiting passports. Picutre: SAPS “Police also confiscated equipment used in the commission of the offence. The case docket will be investigated by the Commercial Crime Unit.” Once charged, the suspects are expected to appear in the Clanwilliam Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charges.

The suspects were arrested in Clanwilliam for counterfeiting passports. Picture: SAPS Last month, police in the Western Cape seized counterfeit goods valued at R75 million as part of the National Safer Festive Season Operations. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said R200,000 in cash was also seized from a shopping centre in Bellville, Cape Town. “Through heightened visibility, police are intensifying operations to deal decisively with crime and criminals in all forms and shape,” said Mathe.