eThekwini mayor Kaunda’s home comes under attack

The incident took place on Sunday night. Details of the attack have not been made public.

Durban - The leadership of eThekwini Municipality has condemned an attack on eThekwini mayor councillor Mxolisi Kaunda’s house.

The City said that the mayor was the “number 1 citizen of the City” and both he and his family deserved to be protected.

Mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said: “The leadership understands the confusion by the public that some political figures, such as mayors and premiers, reside in state houses. This may allow citizens to feel entitled to march to their houses.”

Mntungwa said that the City would like to clarify that the mayor stays in a private property.