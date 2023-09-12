Family and friends create Back-a-Buddy page for father fighting for his life in hospital after Klerksdorp fight

Family and friends of a 32-year-old man critically injured in a fight on September 3, at a shopping centre in Klerksdorp, are hoping to raise funds to pay for his medical fees. Hilton Pretorius sustained a brain injury during the assault, allegedly at the hands of Wernich Botha. He remains in intensive care. A second victim, PW Roos, sustained a shoulder injury and a concussion.

“Hilton Pretorius, Klerksdorp - beloved father, son and brother is currently fighting for his life in hospital. He was assaulted, and the person who assaulted him was arrested with a case of attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” reads the post on the Back-a-buddy page. “Hilton suffered very serious injuries and is currently in intensive care. His skull is cracked, he has bleeding on the brain and he is being kept under sedation at this time. His medical and legal expenses are astronomical. We ask for any help, if possible, to help the family in this regard,” the page reads. So far, just over R60,000 has been raised.

Incident According to police, Wernich Botha allegedly assaulted Pretorius and Roos, 44, in a parking lot at a shopping centre in Doornkruin, Klerksdorp. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. Roos was discharged from the hospital. Botha faces charges of attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and was granted R2,000 bail. He is due back in court on October 19.