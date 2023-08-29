Fatal end to toxic relationship: Life behind bars for Limpopo man who murdered the mother of his child

A Limpopo man has been sentenced to life in jail for killing his girlfriend at Dichoeung village in Marble Hall. The Limpopo Polokwane High Court has convicted and sentenced Ronny Maredi, 40, of Dichoeung village in Marble Hall, to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend and 7 years imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice.

During the trial, the court heard that the accused and the deceased were in a love relationship and were staying together; however, the relationship was toxic. On January 18, 2021, in the early hours of the morning, the accused assaulted the deceased, Ellaine Thato Madihlaba, 31, and their four-year-old child with an object unknown to the State. "The State witness (uncle of the deceased) who resided in the same house with them testified that he heard the deceased asking the accused why he was assaulting her, and later, the deceased succumbed to the injuries inflicted on her," NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.

"He further told the court that the accused asked him to lie about the death of his niece to the police," Malabi-Dzhangi said. Malabi-Dzhangi further added that the child also testified and told the court that the accused assaulted her mother several times, and he is no longer her father because he killed her. In aggravation of the sentence, the State advocate, Lerato Mohlaka, referred to the victim impact statement facilitated by the court preparation officer, Morongwe Moifo.

The State submitted to the court that it should not lose sight, as the accused is facing a serious offence and he had a protection order opened by the deceased. She further said that the court should know that the little child was denied an opportunity to be raised by her biological mother because of the accused. She concluded by saying that the accused showed no remorse throughout the trial, and the family never received an apology.

In sentencing, acting Judge Sharon Mthimkhulu remarked that the violence between men and women is endemic in South Africa; the court must protect the women, and it is the most difficult task. The court should also evaluate the evidence, be cautious, and be convinced by all the factors. Lastly, the court should consider the interests of society. Malabi-Dzhangi also said that the NPA is against gender-based violence, and we hope that the perpetrators of this crime will learn from the sentence imposed.