Father sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his daughter

A father who raped his biological daughter when she was just 13-year-old will spend life in prison. The 38-year-old man was handed the life sentence in the Verulam Regional Court on Thursday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, in 2020, the girl lived with her father, siblings and stepmother. NPA regional spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the man raped the teen when his wife was asleep and told her that if she reported him, he would be sent away to jail. "The girl eventually confided in her stepmother and then her mother. The incident was reported, and the man was arrested. The girl was taken to the Phoenix Thuthuzela Care Centre for medical and psycho-social assistance," Ramkisson-Kara said.

Despite the man denying the allegations, evidence from the girl and her stepmother was led in court by Prosecutor Winnie Shangase. Ramkisson-Kara said the evidence of the J88 form detailing the injuries sustained by the girl and the testimony of the medical doctor was also submitted to the court. "In aggravation of the sentence, Shangase handed in a Victim Impact Statement, compiled by the girl and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Bongiwe Qwabe.