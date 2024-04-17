Five foreign national illegal miners arrested for unlawful possession of precious minerals

The Multidisciplinary Forces, as part of Operation Vala Umgodi, apprehended five foreign national male suspects aged 21 to 32 for possession of rare minerals in Letsitele, Mopani District, just outside Tzaneen, Limpopo police said. The SA Police Service (SAPS) Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit, and Public Order Policing Units collaborated to capture the alleged perpetrators.

On Monday, police acted quickly in response to information obtained from a source regarding illicit mining activity in the Letsitele area. The squad then saw the described vehicle, a white Ford Focus on the R71 road and acted. “Upon stopping and searching it, they found five male occupants and discovered a bag carrying precious minerals at the backside of the vehicle,” said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were foreign nationals without legitimate documentation as per immigration act.” In a second incident on Monday, two male suspects aged 32 and 46 were apprehended while transporting suspected stolen chrome in a dump truck and a van at Steelpoort outside Burgersfort in the Sekhukhune district. The truck belonging to the suspects. Picture: SAPS Additionally, on the same day, a simultaneous Vala Umgodi operation across the province was successful, with the capture of seventeen individuals.