Top Nyanga detective shot, robbed and hijacked

Cape Town - One of Nyanga’s top detectives is in critical condition in hospital after he was shot in the face and shoulder during a hijacking. Sibusiso Nonjezi was driving a state vehicle on stand-by duty when he came under attack in the early hours of Monday in Kuyasa, Harare.

He was robbed of his service pistol while the white VW Polo was later recovered. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the case was handed to provincial detectives. “Provincial detectives are investigating a case of attempted murder and hijacking following an incident on Monday at about midnight in Ntlanzi Street, Kuyasa, Harare, where the 35-year-old sergeant was robbed of his duty pistol and hijacked of the VW Polo state vehicle that he was driving at the time.” He said the incident was reported about three hours after the shooting.

“The suspect shot and injured the police official in the right shoulder and face. “The member was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. “The incident was reported to Harare SAPS at about 3am.

“The vehicle was recovered at 60 Block Kuyasa and handed in for processing. The motive behind this shooting forms part of the police investigation. No arrests as yet, the investigation continues.” Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) secretary, Dumisani Qwebe, said Nonjezi was one of the best officers in the precinct. “He is that detective who will go out of his way to make an arrest, he searched for slain teen Amahle Quku’s killer, who was in hiding.

“The teenager was raped and killed by a man known to her. He’s investigated many high-profile cases, including that of Nomvuzo Atoli, whose body was discovered at a dumping site in Browns Farm. “We wish him a speedy recovery. We were shocked to hear about this shooting and condemn the shooting of our officers.” Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen was concerned a service pistol was stolen.

“I strongly condemn this attack on the SAPS officer. I wish the sergeant a speedy recovery. It’s deeply concerning that the attacker got away with the officer’s pistol, which means it might now be used to commit further crime. “I urge anyone with information to urgently make it available to all law enforcement agencies so that the perpetrator can be arrested and convicted. “My stance is clear, and that is that an attack on any law enforcement officer is an attack on the state.