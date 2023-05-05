Five suspects in court, German tourist still missing

Cape Town - While the search continues for a German tourist who went missing in February, the five suspects who allegedly robbed him appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Nick Frischke, 22, who was in the country on holiday, was last seen leaving his B&B in Pinelands on February 14.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin, and Melvin Guenantin face charges of aggravated robbery. The group was arrested in March after they were found to be in possession of Frischke’s belongings which included his backpack and cell phone. The case against the group was postponed for further investigation Five men arrested in connection with the alleged robbery of a German tourist in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) It’s alleged that they robbed Frischke at the Kabonkelberg hiking trail near Hout Bay.

Search operations for Frischke along the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay remain unsuccessful. According to Cape Town etc, Guenantin has a previous conviction of attempted murder and was paroled last year. Hout Bay residents searching the hiking trail for the missing tourist. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) The publication stated the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said legislated procedures were underway to revoke Guenantin’s parole after he could not be located at his home, where he was supposed to be in terms of his parole conditions.

Previously, the Cape Times reported that Frischke’s family were offering a R20 000 reward to anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts. Frischke's father, André Hallwas, said his greatest wish was that his son was found safe and sound. “It is difficult to continue to live without knowing what is going on with him,” Hallwas told Cape Times.