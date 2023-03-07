Case of 5 Hangberg men held for ‘robbing’ missing German tourist Nick Frischke postponed

Cape Town - The five Hangberg men arrested for possession of items belonging to the missing German tourist Nick Frischke have appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, where their case was postponed to May 4 for further investigation. Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin, and Melvin Guenantin have been charged with aggravated robbery.

They were found in possession of items belonging to Frischke after a search was conducted by police a week after the 22-year-old’s disappearance. Their faces remained concealed as magistrate Bowa Goolam said there was an order made last Monday not to reveal their faces. Goolam said an identity parade was yet to be conducted as part of the investigations. Arriving at a court packed with their family members, the accused blew kisses at their loved ones before appearing in the dock briefly. They are to remain in custody.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the disappearance of Frischke was under investigation by experienced detectives assisted by uniformed members and other stakeholders, who are searching the area where he was last seen. “Be advised that it is not in our nature to disclose information that is too close to the investigation or to come to any premature conclusions before the case has been finalised,” he said. Swartbooi said secluded areas such as Hangberg had the potential to pose a risk, and urged the public to be cautious when visiting isolated areas or to do so in groups to avoid becoming a victim of crime.

In spite of reports that the police search teams had been withdrawn until new information was gathered, residents defied the weekend’s wet conditions and continued with their search parties. Hangberg community search party organiser Zulfa October said they had searched all over the mountain, even during the rainy weekend, and were now taking a break. October said that they were still hopeful that Frischke would be found.

Tour agency Karbonkelberg’s team also searched on Saturday, starting from the edge of the community up to the saddle of the Sentinel Peak of Karbonkelberg, but to no avail. The agency said it hoped that police and other organisations would be able to further deploy their services and continue the search. Community member Veronica Reid said with the incident making international headlines, it tainted the reputation of the area.