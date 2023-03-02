Search for missing German tourist Nick Frischke continues at Hangberg hiking trails

Cape Town - The disappearance of German tourist Nick Frischke, 22, has united the Hangberg community in Hout Bay in a quest for justice. They are calling for more pressure to be put on the suspects to reveal what they did after attacking Frischke, and to put an end to the prolonged searches.

This is as five suspects appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances. They were found in possession of items belonging to Frischke, and confessed to having robbed and stabbed him. The Cape Argus joined the more than 50 community member search party as they scoured the Hangberg hiking trail where Frischke was reportedly last seen on February 15. The community carried out searches through the mountain and along the coast. This was one of the numerous search parties launched by the community, with some hiking the trails for the first time.

Emergency Medical Services’ (EMS) trail search and rescue team, and a Police K9 search and rescue team also joined the search. Community member Veronica Reid said what happened to Frischke was sad, and as a mother she was hurt and disappointed. Reid said Frischke probably didn’t know that he was not supposed to be alone and didn’t know what his fate would be. “My son was in Germany for a year and during that time I spent every waking moment worrying about what I would do should something bad happen to him while he was in a foreign country.

“We sympathise with the parents of Nick, who probably spend most of their days hoping that their son will be found. We are also hopeful that in the end, this will turn out positive,” she said. The community said the arrested perpetrators were known in the community as being involved in substance abuse. “They are known and they are everyone’s family.

“We want them to be extradited so that their families who were able to attend court last week know how it feels to have a child in a foreign country without hope,” Reid said. One of the youngsters who joined the search, Evelyn Thomas, said: “What’s happening in the community is scary. Most of us depend on tourists as we earn our living through tourism. This then puts a responsibility on us to look out for and ensure that tourists get the best treatment when they visit our neighbourhood,” she said. Community search party organiser Zulfa October said the community would continue the search today, starting at the point where Frischke was reportedly dropped off by an e-hailing operator.