German tourist Nick Frischke, 22, still missing in spite of numerous searches

Cape Town - A German tourist who was last seen attempting the Karbonkelberg peak in Hout Bay, has still not been found. Nick Frischke, a 22-year-old student from Döbern in Germany, was last contacted by his family on Wednesday, February 15.

He was spotted hiking around the Hangberg area after he had travelled there from his accommodation in Pinelands. Relatives in Germany have made countless pleas for the man’s safe return and Hout Bay residents and tour guides have joined in the search for Frischke, but to no avail. In a recent short documentary posted on social media, tour guide Johan October, said: “Somehow I feel responsible because it happened in our area, my area. I just hope somebody finds him.” Five men have since been arrested and will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on May 4.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin have been charged with aggravated robbery after items belonging to the missing Frischke were found in their possession, days after his disappearance. Police are reluctant to share any further information on the matter. Andre Hallwas, Frischke’s father, said: “Personally, I think this action is very good so that the people of Cape Town can see that we are all very affected but also helpless at the same time.”