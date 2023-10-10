Former ANC Northern Cape leader John Block embroiled in R51 million tender fraud to apply for legal aid

The already jailed and embattled former African National Congress (ANC) Northern Cape leader, John Block who has been linked to a R51 million tender fraud case has told the court he will be applying for Legal Aid. Block, 55, who was also the former MEC of Transport, Roads, and Public Works in the province, made a brief appearance in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court alongside his co-accused, former HOD of his former department, Patience Mercia Motaung, 59, and Babereki Consulting Engineers CC and Company Director Tshegolekae Motaung, 59.

The group faces several charges including fraud, money laundering, corruption and Contravention of the Engineering Professions Act. Block is currently serving a15-year prison sentence after he was found guilty on charges of corruption, money laundering, and fraud in 2015. After many unsuccessful court appeals, he started serving his prison sentence in 2018.

He is currently imprisoned at the Upington Correctional Services. In August, Block was granted R50,000 bail in this matter, however, he remains in custody due to his previous conviction. The provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the case related to the Kimberley New Mental Hospital.

It is alleged in 2003, Babereki Consulting Engineers CC was fraudulently awarded a tender as a structural, civil engineer, as well as project manager within the mental health hospital construction project. “The accused, as the political head, and the former HOD Patience Mercia Mokhali, appointed Babereki Consulting Engineers CC whose director is Tshegolekae Motaung, even though the company did not meet the requirements. The actual amount involved is approximately R51 million,” Senokoatsane said. During their appearance, Block, who is accused number two in the matter, indicated to the court he would be applying for Legal Aid representation.

Mokhali and Motaung informed the court they will be represented by a new legal firm going forward. The matter was postponed until February 8, to afford Block who remains in custody at the Upington Correctional Centre to apply for Legal Aid.