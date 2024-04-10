Free State man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape of girlfriend

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of rape by Petrusburg Regional Court in Free State. The 39-year-old victim and 36-year-old accused were in a relationship at the time of the crime, which took place in Bolokanang, Petrusburg on Thursday, May 4, 2023, Free State police spokesperson Sargeant Mahlomola Kareli said.

It is claimed that the victim was walking home from a shebeen in Bolokanang when she encountered the accused, who offered to accompany her. When they arrived home, they both entered the house. While inside the residence, the suspect accused her of having sex with other men. He battered and raped the victim three times that night, Kareli said. The victim escaped and reported the event to the Petrusburg police station the next day.

A rape case was launched and transferred to the Koffiefontein Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit, with sergeant Beulah Sedia in charge of the investigation, said Kareli. The defendant was detained two days after the incident. From July to September 2023, 10,516 rapes were reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS), nearly matching the 10,590 incidents recorded in the same period a year prior.

This is according to Police Minister General Bheki Cele. “The historic DNA backlog which was standing at over 240,000 has now been cleared. SAPS forensic laboratories across the country continue to work optimally and relevant contracts crucial for the functioning of labs are in place,” said Cele in November of 2023. “These policy interventions are coupled with functioning of GBV desks at police stations countrywide. These desks are staffed with officers trained in GBVF-related courses as well as victim empowerment, domestic violence and sexual offences related programs.”