Garden Route police management assembles team to track down two escapees from George Correctional Centre

The Garden Route police management has assembled a team to track down the two inmates who escaped from the George Correctional Centre on Wednesday. The team consists of members from the South African Police Service, the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations, and the Department of Correctional Services.

An investigation into the disappearance indicates that Calisto Chadereka, 32, a Zimbabwean national, and Trevor Moliwa, 37, both awaiting trial prisoners, were reported as missing during a routine session at the prison. "A search for the duo immediately commenced through the activation of an integrated task team," Southern Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies said. Spies also added that the George Magistrate’s Court also issued warrants of arrest for the escapees on Thursday morning.

He urged the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the apprehension of the prisoners. "Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the duo is kindly requested to contact the George Detectives at 044 803 4732 or the Detective Branch Commander at 082 469 7402. "Alternatively, information could be shared via Crime Stop, 08600 10111, or the MySAPS app. All information will be treated confidentially," Spies said.