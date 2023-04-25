Gqeberha police discover source of firearms to gangland northern areas and Nelson Mandela Metro

Cape Town – Police in Gqeberha have identified at least two firearm dealers as the main source of availing of firearms to criminals in Nelson Mandela Metro and the northern areas. This comes after a police team led by acting district commissioner Brigadier Ronald Koll visited the premises of a firearm dealer in Gqeberha on Monday afternoon because a number of firearms, which were supposed to be in their custody, were found on the streets.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that 24 counts of negligent loss of firearm cases were opened against the owner after he could not account for the firearms. “Some of the firearms retrieved are linked to serious crimes and were found in possession of well-known gangsters, and none of these firearms have been reported lost or stolen by the company,” Naidu said. Naidu also said that a full audit was now under way to determine exactly how many firearms had found their way from the dealer to the streets, as well as how exactly they were taken out and who were the culprits behind such criminal intent.

“The owner was also ordered by the police to refrain from selling firearms until further notice, and it has also been established that in 2013 the same firearm dealer was previously robbed of 18 firearms at its store and the bulk of them have still not yet been recovered. “It is also alleged that these stolen firearms were stored at another dealership in Gqeberha for safekeeping as space was rented due to insufficient storage space at the present dealership. “Allegations are that these firearms found their way into the hands of criminals from the rented dealership,” Naidu said.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Koll added that the SAPS had previously charged gun dealers for negligent loss of firearms and would “not hesitate to shut them down as soon as we find any irregularities in terms of the Firearms Control Act”. “Failure to report missing firearms from their arsenal results in gross negligence and is criminal. These guns eventually end up in the hands of gangsters and criminals who daily terrorise our communities and destroy the lives of innocent people. “It is a known fact that firearms contribute to the commission of many serious crimes, ranging from domestic violence disputes to armed robberies and murders, be it at the hands of legal or illegal owners,” Koll said.

He further added that “each year, many licensed firearms are lost or stolen, thereby contributing to the proliferation of firearms that are in the hands of criminals”. “We suspected that the high number of illegal firearms circulating have contributed to the increase in firearm-related crimes and it appears that one of the weakest links is the lackadaisical management and poor administration of firearm dealerships. “This is only the tip of the iceberg and we will be conducting investigations at other dealerships as we suspect that there could be more firearms from gun dealers in the wrong hands,” Koll maintained.

Koll further added that they would also be investigating in terms of section 102 of the Firearms Control Act to determine the owner’s fitness to continue operating or remain as a firearm dealer. “The gun dealer had failed to secure the safeguarding of his firearms under his control. If found guilty he can be barred from operating for a period of 5 years. “Those responsible for the loss of these firearms must be answerable and held accountable.