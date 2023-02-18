Cape Town - An ex-German citizen found with 44 firearms and ammunition in Malmesbury is expected to appear in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The SAPS said Malmesbury police followed up information in the area which led them to a locked-up warehouse in an industrial area on the West Coast on Thursday evening where they uncovered an arms cache.

The news of the bust first emerged when Police Minister Bheki Cele made the announcement while delivering the crime statistics from October to December 2022. The firearms cache comprised of rifles, 9mm pistols, an assortment of rounds of ammunition and other heavy weapon artillery. A 62-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa said after spending two days scouring the scene, the police contingent comprising crime scene experts, organised crime and Hawks detectives, firearms and explosives experts, as well as local police – the following was accounted for and booked in as part of evidence: 44 firearms (comprising nine rifles, handguns, a cannon and pistols)

11 firearm parts(considered firearms in terms of the Firearms Control Act)

Two full light delivery van loads of an assortment of rounds of ammunition

Substantial quantities of gun powder

Numerous boxes used for storage of firearm magazines The firearms cache comprised of rifles, 9mm pistols, an assortment of rounds of ammunition and other heavy weapon artillery. Picture: SAPS “The suspect, a naturalised South African of German descent was charged for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and in terms of aspects of the Firearms Control Act. “He resides in the Tierfontein area and is expected to appear in court in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s court on Monday,” Potelwa said.

As the investigation continues, the possibility of further arrests cannot be ruled out. “The origin of the firearms, ammunition and gun powder is the subject of the police investigation, with investigators setting their sights on other premises in the vicinity,” she said. Western Cape police management has lauded the efforts of Malmesbury police in getting to the root causes of crime.