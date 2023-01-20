Gqeberha police issue warning to SUV and luxury car owners following spike in hijackings

Gqeberha police are warning luxury vehicle owners to be alert following a spike in hijackings in recent weeks. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said they had noted a trend in vehicle hijackings in SUVs and newer-model cars in KwaZakele, New Brighton and Motherwell.

“It is alleged that suspects are not hijacking the vehicles for resale, and so on. Instead, the drivers, owners and occupants of the vehicle are being robbed of their personal possessions such as cash and cellphones,” Naidu said. Naidu said the recent trend is for criminals to hijack a vehicle after robbing the owner, and then use that vehicle to hijack another one. “They will then leave the first vehicle behind, before taking the second vehicle, and so on. The brazen suspects (there are usually between two and nine of them) are armed and, before leaving with the stolen cellphones, the crime victims are requested to transfer money using their banking apps on their phones,” Naidu said.

Police are warning motorists to avoid sitting and chatting in their vehicles while they are parked in the street. “Rather take the socialising indoors. Always take note of your surroundings and be wary of any group approaching your vehicle or walking close to it. Be innovative and protect easy accessibility of important personal apps on your cellphones,” Naidu said. SecureDrive offers motorists the following safety hints and tips:

· If you suspect you are being followed, put your indicator on and slow down at least two to three houses prior to your home. If you are being followed, you will force the vehicle behind you to pass and this could cause the criminals to lose interest. · If you need to stop in your driveway to manually open the gate, always leave the key in the ignition and the motor running, unless you have a child in the car. Only then should you take the key with you as you when open the gate. The key is a valuable negotiating tool – they want your car, and you want your child. · Always make sure you can see the back wheels of the car in front of you when you stop in the traffic. This gives you enough room to manoeuvre and escape.

· Don’t fall for the “tap tap” trap where a driver taps the back of your car in traffic. They often use women drivers as decoys here. Never get out of your car on the scene to assess the damage, but rather drive to a busy location. Signal to the other driver to follow you. If the accident was not a legitimate one, they will seldom follow you. · If you live in a secure complex with security guards, do not be fooled into thinking you are safe. You can easily be followed into your complex, so always remain vigilant. Research shows that most people relax the closer they get to home, and this is often when they are most vulnerable. · If you have a panic button or a mobile security app, have it on hand just in case. Ask your security company if they offer a safe-arrival service, so that an armed response officer meets you at home to ensure you enter your property safely.