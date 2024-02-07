Grade 1 pupil dies after eating biscuits bought at Gauteng spaza shop

A Grade 1 girl has died after consuming snacks purchased from a tuck-shop in Brakpan in Gauteng. It is believed that the little girl had eaten biscuits bought from the spaza shop.

In a statement from the Department of Education, MEC Matome Chiloane said the girl was a pupil at Mandlethu Primary School in Tsakane. The MEC said the girl began experiencing health complications in the classroom before 11am. "She started vomiting a few minutes later and her parents were called to come to the school. Emergency teams were also called to the school," Chiloane said.

By the time the paramedics returned, the girl had passed on. "We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident. We plead with parents to be vigilant concerning the edible goods that their children consume. We call upon law enforcement agencies and municipalities to be more stringent on compliance matters related to spaza shop products. Indeed, we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and the school community at large," the MEC said. Police are investigating further while a team of counsellors have been dispatched to the school to provide trauma support and counselling for learners and staff.

Several children fell ill or died last year under similar circumstances. In the Northern Cape, learners from the Jan Kempdorp Primary School fell ill after eating chips they bought while on their way to school. Meanwhile, two Grade 1 learners died after eating snacks bought at a West Rand taxi rank. Two other girls were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. In another case, a Grade 3 learner at a Roodepoort school died after eating biscuits she allegedly bought from a local spaza shop. Parliament’s portfolio committee on Basic Education has previously urged parents to be aware of what their children were buying and consuming.

Committee chairperson, Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba appealed to parents who want to supply their children with snacks to rather buy the snacks for their children themselves, and when they do purchase these snacks, to do so from reputable stores.