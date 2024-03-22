Hawks arrest three men wanted in connection with CIT heists in Mthatha

Three suspects linked to a spate of cash-in-transit heist in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape have been arrested. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks) bust the trio during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the three suspects, aged between 30 and 56, are expected to appear in the Tsolo Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning, charged with cash-in-transit armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He said acting on intelligence-driven information, the Mthatha-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks, Tactical Response Team (TRT) and Mthatha Local Record Centre (LCRC) traced the suspects to an area in Tsolo. “The team pounced on the first homestead where the suspect reportedly resides and he was arrested on the spot.

“The team ensued to the second residence where another wanted suspect was also nabbed and his licensed 9mm pistol (seized). “The team further proceeded to the third residence where the last suspect was apprehended and in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol, its serial number filed off with live rounds of ammunition.” “Upon arrival to the forth homestead, the suspect was not in his home, however, the team confiscated cash which were stashed inside the suspect’s bedroom. Two 9mm pistols and live ammunition were also confiscated for further investigation.”

He said the suspects are wanted for CIT robberies in the Mthatha area. Mhlakuvana said they will be profiled to see if they are linked to any other violent crimes. He said police are looking for four more suspects.