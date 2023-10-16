Hawks in North West bust eleven suspects for platinum material and illegal mining equipment

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit arrested eleven suspects who were in possession of platinum material and illegal mining equipment in Rustenburg. The unit, together with Rustenburg Local Criminal Record Centre, arrested eleven suspects, aged between 19 and 39, during a disruptive operation on October 15, 2023, in Rustenburg.

The team was following up on information regarding illegal mining activities that were allegedly taking place at a house in Boitekong. "Upon arrival, the house was searched, and bags containing platinum material were found," Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula, said. "Illegal mining equipment, including compressors, gas bottles, cutting torches, hammers, iron balls, cutting discs, a welding machine, a grinder, and a generator, was seized," Mathebula said.