Probe underway after illegal miner fatally crushed by heavy rock in Limpopo

Police at Apel, under the Sekhukhune District have opened an inquest docket following an incident where an alleged illegal miner was killed when a rock fell. Police said the 39-year-old man was mining chrome illegally at Atok, Bogalatladi village. The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday.

“Police were summoned to the scene after the rock fell on top of the man, and on arrival with emergency services, they found the male victim severely injured. He was certified dead at the scene by EMS (emergency medical services),” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. “The deceased was identified as a 39-year-old male, originally from Mozambique.” Police have opened an inquest docket after an illegal miner was fatally crushed by a heavy rock at Atok, Bogalatladi village. Photo: SAPS Provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has warned communities to desist from participating in illegal mining activities.

“They (by conducting illegal mining activities) are not only committing serious crime, but putting their lives in danger as well.” Police investigations into the incident are still ongoing. Earlier this year, police officers from the Limpopo Highway Patrol team arrested a 38-year-old man, and seized chrome with an estimated street value of R500,000.

The man was arrested while he was travelling along the R37 Road next to Atok in the Apel policing precinct outside Burgersfort. “Police officers were performing normal patrol duties when they noticed an overloaded tipper truck travelling in the direction of Burgersfort, at about 11pm. The truck was stopped and pulled off the road,” Ledwaba said at the time. “The driver was questioned about the load, and he informed the police that he was transporting chrome that was allegedly gathered by illegal miners at a mine in Atok.”