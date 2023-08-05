Hawks launch manhunt for six armed men who pounced on Fidelity cash guards at Masingita Mall, Limpopo

The Hawks have launched a manhunt for six armed suspects who pounced on Fidelity security officials on Friday morning. According to Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke, a Fidelity Cash Solutions Security official was about to load money into the ATM at Masingita Mall just after 8am when he was accosted by six gunmen.

“It is further alleged that the suspects pointed a firearm at the cash guard and robbed him of two canisters containing an undisclosed amount of money.” Maluleke said they also stole a firearm with ammunition belonging to the security company. The suspects are alleged to have fired several shots before fleeing the scene in a white Nissan NP 300 single cab

“No one was reportedly injured during the shooting.” The Hawks are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Captain George Mutavhatsindi on 0713517275 or the nearest police station. Alternatively, information can be shared via the crime stop number on 08600 10111 or My SAPS App. In an unrelated incident in KZN this week, armed robbers, some of whom were dressed in police uniforms, pounced on cash guards who were delivering money in Inanda.