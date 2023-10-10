‘He loved his job’ - wife of slain cash-in-transit guard speaks out

It’s been a week since Charlene Hansraj received the devastating news that her husband Stanley Hansraj had lost his life on duty. Still grieving and in shock, the Chatsworth woman recounted the moments leading up to the tragedy.

Her husband, 39, was killed during a cash-in-transit heist on the M35 near Folweni outside Durban. There were three cash-in-transit heists last week. This incident took place on the morning of October 3, and left two other people injured. One guard had to be airlifted to hospital. “That morning began like most days,” Charlene told IOL.

“Stanley had been up at around 3am getting an early start because it was (South African Social Security Agency) Sassa payout. I heard him getting by with his shower, coffee and then he was gone to work.” She said she usually woke up to inspirational messages from her husband telling her to have a wonderful day and to be safe. “He would then find time at around 11am to call me, but on that day I noticed his work number and when I answered, they informed me that Stanley had been injured and they were on their way to fetch me.”

She said that when she arrived, she expected the worst when she saw tears in their eyes. “It’s still hard to accept. Stanley loved his job, he guarded that money like it was his own.” Charlene said her husband worked for Fidelity for almost 15 years as a custodian.

“His whole life was work and home. But when he was at home, he gave us the best times. “He was always present, he was a jack-of-all-trades and me and the girls will sorely miss him.” she said. She said even though cash-in-transit heists was on the rise, Stanley never feared about his job.

“It was part of him.” Charlene said details leading up her husband’s death was subject to an investigation. His funeral took place on Saturday.

“It was a honour to share my life with him. He was truly a remarkable person and loved me and our two girls dearly.” There were a spate of cash-in-transit heists in Durban last week. A day after Hansraj was killed, suspects bombed a cash van on Malendela Drive in KwaMashu at around 6am.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a cash delivery truck was accosted by suspects who were reportedly travelling in at least two vehicles. “The suspects overpowered three security guards and allegedly robbed them of their firearms before fleeing from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. In another incident, on October 5, a cash-carrying vehicle had been travelling south on the N2, and as it passed the M25, a white Hilux drove alongside it, and the occupants opened fire.