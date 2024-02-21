Highway Robberies: Eight foreign nationals among those arrested for spate of attacks on motorists stuck in Joburg traffic

Johannesburg police have arrested eight people in connection with attacks on motorists, caught in peak hour traffic. Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla, said police were responding to reports of motorists being targeted on the Crown Interchange at the M1 and the scourge of illegal miners at the intersection of Main Reef Road and Shamrock Street.

"As the officers arrived at the given location, they saw two groups of men shooting at each other. The suspects then fired at police, who shot back. A suspect fell to the ground and police called for assistance," Fihla said. He said the South African Police Service (SAPS) Airwing was also activated. While police arrested the group, the injured suspect was taken to the Germiston Hospital under police guard.

"All the suspects, some local and others from Lesotho, were detained at the Primrose police station under charges of attempted murder, illegal mining and possession of unlicensed firearms," Fihla said. M1 near Gold Reef, JHB: five armed men reportedly in traffic robbing motorists.#CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/kkBNACDSGW — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 20, 2024

South African Police Service (SAPS) national commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said there will be maximum mobilisation of resources along Gauteng highways and other strategic locations during peak hour traffic. "The SAPS has also bolstered the deployment of the Highway Patrol, SAPS Airwing and Gauteng Flying Squad units to monitor and conduct regular patrols along the identified routes," Masemola said. He added that SAPS is engaging with the JMPD and other law enforcement agencies on increased patrols.

Joburg Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety, Councillor Mgcini Tshwaku, added that there will be a freeway patrol vehicle and a JMPD tactical response unit stationed at the Crown interchange and other hotspot areas. @CoJPublicSafety noted the reports of criminals robbing cars stuck in traffic on crown interchange. We since deployed freeway patrol vehicle and @JoburgMPD TRU to be stationed in this intersection and in other hotspots. pic.twitter.com/ftVGk8eDyF — Cmsr Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, PhD (@MTshwaku) February 20, 2024